Ajit Doval saves Modi from possible embarrassment at White House

Washigton, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday saved from a possible embarrassment by an alert National Security Advisor Ajit Doval when wind swept away some pages of his prepared remarks to the media at the White House.

The incident happened while the prime minister was attentively listening to the remarks of US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion after their first meeting.

Doval, who was seated on the front row along with some other senior Indian officials, sprang up and quickly retrieved the papers and handed it back to the prime minister. The wind again played up and the papers were blown away once again only to be retrieved by Doval.

Modi's summit with Trump was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two major countries.

PTI