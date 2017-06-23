Ahead of PM Modi's visit, 'US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India'

Washington, June 23: Just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump for the first time in Washington, the US has cleared the sale of 22 unmanned Guardian drones to India, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

According to the informed government sources, the decision was communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department on Wednesday. The deal is estimated to be worth $2-3 billion.

"This is the first very significant sign of the Trump administration being more result oriented in its relationship with India compared to Obama administration," a source told PTI.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the deal has not been formally announced, said the sale of 22 predator drones being manufactured by General Atomics is "a game changer" for US-India relations as it operationalises the status of "major defence partner".

The designation of India being a major defence partner was decided by the previous Obama Administration, and formally approved by the Congress.

The State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to the questions in this regard. An official announcement is expected soon.

US Aerospace expert Dr Vivek Lall of General Atomics, who was pivotal in India acquiring Boeing P8 ISR technology, is believed to have played a key role in fast tracking the decision-making process of the Trump administration.

PM Modi, who will be going to only Washington DC during his US trip, will hold talks with President Donald Trump on regional security situation as also ways to enhance cooperation in bilateral areas of strategic importance.

In the US, he will attend a community event as well as a meeting with the business leaders.

Looking forward to Trump-Modi first meeting: White House

The United States is looking forward to strengthen ties with India, the Trump Administration has said, ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump next week.

"We're looking forward to strengthening ties between the United States and India," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

"We have a lot of areas of mutual cooperation, fighting terrorism, we have a lot of people-to-people ties, strong people-to-people ties; so we re looking forward to that visit," she said.

PTI