After 'WannaCry,' here comes 'Judy': Millions of Android phones infected

After 'WannaCry,' here comes 'Judy.' A malware called 'Judy' has been infecting millions of Android smartphones across the world. According to security solutions firm Check Point, the malware, 'Judy,' uses infected devices to generate large amounts of fraudulent clicks on advertisements, generating revenues for the perpetrators behind it.

The total spread of the malware campaign on Google Play may have reached between 8.5 and 36.5 million users, Check Point said on its blog.

The auto-clicking adware (Judy) was found on 41 apps developed by a Korean company. However, it wasn't clear which countries have been impacted by the Judy malware, the report also said.

"Some of the apps we discovered resided on Google Play for several years, but all were recently updated. It is unclear how long the malicious code existed inside the apps, hence the actual spread of the malware remains unknown," the post also added. After Check Point notified Google about this threat, the apps were swiftly removed from the Play store, the blog said.

OneIndia News