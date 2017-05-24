After surgical strikes, Pak now denies India's punitive fire assault on its posts

New Delhi, May 24: After India's punitive action on Pakistani posts, the Pakistani Army on Tuesday night released a video of its allegedly destroying Indian posts in Nowshera Sector on May 13.

According to reports, Pakistani Army uploaded the footage at 9:40 pm that displayed several clips of thick smoke and blasts, claiming that it struck Indian posts in a befitting reply on May 13.

Taking to Twitter handle Pakistan official spokesperson of Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor said that no Pakistani post was destroyed by India on May 13. India targetted citizens on bot sides of Line of Control, adding that Pakistan's response was restricted to military targets only.

In his series of tweets, Ghafoor released a video dated May 13, 2017, ewhich claimed that Indian targetted civilians along LoC and in befitting reply Pakistan destroyed Indian posts in Nowshera Sector.

The reaction came from Pakistan after Indian Army announced that it will take punitive action against the neighbouring country to counter terrorism from Pakistan.

Major General Ashok Narula, head of army's public information wing on Tuesday informed the media that a recent action by Indian Army in Naushera sector has destroyed some Pakistani posts which are supporting infiltration, adding that it was the part of overall strategy to counter terrorism.

According to reports, The Indian Army carried out strikes on Pakistani posts from May 9-10 in response to the beheading of two Indian soldiers on May 1 along LoC.

It is for the first time that the Indian Army made public footage of punitive action across the LoC.

It is to recall that Pakistan in September 2016 also denied the surgical strike by India and blamed it for cross-border firing that killed two Pakistani soldiers.

Denying the surgical strikes, Pakistani military's media wing had said that the quest by Indian establishment to create sensational media news by rebranding cross-border as the surgical strike is the fabrication of the truth. It mad it clear that it will respond strongly if there were surgical strikes on Pakistani soil.

OneIndia News