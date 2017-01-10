After Kabul, twin blasts now rock Kandahar

Two blasts took place at a guesthouse in Kandahar on Tuesday, where a meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar' Governor and police chief was underway, said reports. All the three are reportedly safe.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 27 people were killed and 70 others wounded in twin blasts near parliament offices in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The blasts occurred when government employees were leaving their offices in the Dar-ul-Aman locality.

Reports say that Afghan Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Another blast earlier in the day outside an office of the National Directorate of Security at Lashkargah, left seven people dead and nine injured.

