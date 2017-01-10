Afghanistan: Twin blasts near parliament rock Kabul

Several people are feared dead in twin blasts near parliament offices in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, said reports. As many as 40 people are said to be injured in the ghastly attack.

#UPDATE: Afghan Ministry of health confirms at least 40 wounded in Kabul explosions, reports TOLO news — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

The exact details of the blasts are not yet clear, some reports claim that at least one of the blasts involved a suicide bomber.

Reports also say that Afghan Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, a blast outside an office of the National Directorate of Security at Lashkargah, left seven people dead and nine injured.

