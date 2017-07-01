Afghanistan: Taliban commander killed during security operation

Kabul, July1: A key Taliban commander was killed during a special security operation in Afghanistan's Wardak province, the Interior Ministry said in on Saturday.

"Mullah Bashir, the key Taliban commander in Wardak and who also served as shadow district governor for Nurkh district was killed during the operation on Friday," Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Two of his bodyguards were injured, it added.

Mullah Bashir was in charge of organising attacks on security forces and conducting subversive activities.

IANS