Afghanistan: IS abducts 14 teachers

Kabul, Jan 15: The Afghan Eduction Ministry on Sunday said the Islamic State terror group has kidnapped 14 teachers from Nangarhar province.

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday when students were busy with exams at the Mesher Mullah Sahib Madrassa in Kot district.

"A group of IS fighters entered the madrassa and left, taking 14 people with them," the ministry said.

The ministry called on security forces and tribal elders to do "everything possible" to secure the release of the abductees.

IANS