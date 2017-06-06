Afghanistan: 7 killed, 16 injured in blast in Herat province

At least seven people were killed and 16 were injured in a huge explosion on Tuesday at Jam-e-Mosque in Herat province in Afghanistan.

Ministry of Interior officials said explosives had been placed on a motorcycle, which were detonated at the entrance gate to the mosque, according to Afghan media.

انفجاری در مسجد جامع هرات هفت کشته به‌جا گذاشتhttps://t.co/heQqRScG6z pic.twitter.com/98CeeHkhQH — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 6, 2017

This is the second blast of the day after a rocket-launched grenade landed at the Indian ambassador Manpreet Vohra's residence in Kabul at 11 AM.

Earlier in the day, in a Peace and Security conference attended by the leaders of 27 nations conference, President Ashraf Ghani revisesd the death toll to over 150 in a truck bombing last week.

(More details are awaited)

OneIndia News