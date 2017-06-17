Afghan soldier opens fire on US troops, 4 injured

By:
At least three US soldiers were injured after an Afghan soldier allegedly opened fire on US troops Saturday in Dehdadi district in Balkh province.

Afghan soldier opens fire on US troops, three injured

A soldier from 209 Shaheen Corps Headquarters in Balkh opened fire at four foreign soldiers in Dehdadi district, reported Afgan media. But, the attacker was killed by his colleagues following the shooting.

The spokesman for the corps, Abdul Qahar Aram, said the four soldiers, who were trainers, are wounded in the incident and have been taken to hospital.

(More details awaited)

Story first published: Saturday, June 17, 2017, 19:50 [IST]
