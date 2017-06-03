Afghan-American protestors raises Anti-Pakistani slogans at Pak Embassy

Washington, June 3: A group of Afghan-Americans have held a peaceful protest in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Washington against the act of terrorism allegedly perpetrated by Pakistan.

Afghan, Baloch people protest outside Pak embassy in Washington DC over deadly attack in Afghanistan, raise "ISI equals ISIS" slogans pic.twitter.com/lHfOgHC2eJ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

Undeterred by Pakistan's claim that such charges are 'baseless', the group of protestors held posters and banners and shouted slogans like 'Pakistan is a terrorist State', 'Pakistan close your terrorist factories', 'ISI is equal to Al Qaeda' and 'stop sending money to terrorists'.

They alleged that the Kabul attacks in Afghanistan which killed at least 90, was done at the behest of Inter- Services Intelligence, which was supporting the terrorist groups like the Taliban and Haqqani network against Afghanistan.

"I am here to protest against the act of terrorism that Pakistan has continuously perpetrated against Afghanistan and also against India in the past and in the present. They are using tax payers dollars to fund terrorism. They are using American money against people of Afghanistan," said Afghan- American Waleed.

Waleed Mansury, who was an eyewitness in the massive terrorist attack against the Indian Embassy in Kabul in 2007 that claimed lives of a number of top Indian diplomats, alleged that the Haqqani network is 'a puppet and an instrument of the ISI' and the Pakistani spy agency is fuelling terrorism inside Afghanistan.

"They must be held accountable for this. Pakistan is not only a 'dushman', enemy of the nation of Afghanistan, but also to the nation of India," said Waleed, who earlier was an advisor to the US military.

"This protest is to stand in solidarity with the innocent Afghans who lost their lives in Kabul at the hands of duplicitous and complacent Pakistani government. We stand as Americans and as Afghan-Americans," said Nawa Arsala, an Afghan-American attorney leading the protest in front of the Pakistani Embassy.

Bilal Askaryar, another Afghan-American said all Pakistanis that care about humanity and their own people should plead to their government to stop their duplicitous actions. "As several of our US Congressmen have mentioned, specifically with the introduction of legislation, Pakistan has long been a safe haven for terrorism," Askaryar said.

"Most notably, in 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan, where he lived less than a mile away from the largest Pakistani military academy. The US had direct evidence that ISI chief, Lt General Ahmad Shuja Pasha, knew of Osama bin Laden's presence in Pakistan," said a memorandum submitted by the protestors.

"We implore the government of Pakistan to take a stand against terrorism and end its duplicitous actions that have cost thousands of Afghan and Americans," it said.

