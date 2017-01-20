Adama Barrow sworn in as Gambian president in Senegal

Dakar, Jan 20 Adama Barrow was sworn as Gambian President on Thursday at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, capital of Senegal.

Barrow, who officially became the third head of state of his country, after Dawda Jawara (1970-1994), and Yahya Jammah, in power since 1994 through a coup d'etat, was sworn in in front of Sheriff Tambedou, President of the Gambia Bar, Xinhua news agency reported.

Senegalese Prime Minister Mahammed Dionne, foreign ambassadors to Senegal and officials from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) attended the ceremony.

A candidate of the coalition of seven opposition parties, Barrow, staying in Dakar since Saturday, was declared the winner of the presidential election on December 2, 2016 by the Independent Electoral Commission.

But he was unable to take over the presidential power in Banjul because his election win was recognised and then challenged by then President Yahya Jammeh, who refused to cede power to him despite the steps taken by the heads of state of the ECOWAS.

On Wednesday, a few hours before the end of Jammeh's official mandate, the National Assembly of The Gambia passed a resolution to extend his mandate by three months, exactly the period of time of a state of emergency declared by Jammeh on January 17.

The armies of Senegal and ECOWAS are positioned along the Gambian border for a possible military intervention.

