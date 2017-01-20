Adama Barrow sworn in as Gambian president in Senegal

Senegalese Prime Minister Mahammed Dionne, foreign ambassadors to Senegal and officials from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) attended the ceremony.

Dakar, Jan 20 Adama Barrow was sworn as Gambian President on Thursday at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, capital of Senegal.

Gambians gather for a photo around president elect Adama Barrow, center, at his residence in Yundum, Gambia, Saturday Dec. 3, 2016. Gambia's newly elected president Barrow says he will free the country's political prisoners, reverse the former administration's decision to leave the International Criminal court and lead a transition government for only three years.

Barrow, who officially became the third head of state of his country, after Dawda Jawara (1970-1994), and Yahya Jammah, in power since 1994 through a coup d'etat, was sworn in in front of Sheriff Tambedou, President of the Gambia Bar, Xinhua news agency reported.

A candidate of the coalition of seven opposition parties, Barrow, staying in Dakar since Saturday, was declared the winner of the presidential election on December 2, 2016 by the Independent Electoral Commission.

But he was unable to take over the presidential power in Banjul because his election win was recognised and then challenged by then President Yahya Jammeh, who refused to cede power to him despite the steps taken by the heads of state of the ECOWAS.

On Wednesday, a few hours before the end of Jammeh's official mandate, the National Assembly of The Gambia passed a resolution to extend his mandate by three months, exactly the period of time of a state of emergency declared by Jammeh on January 17.

The armies of Senegal and ECOWAS are positioned along the Gambian border for a possible military intervention.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 0:30 [IST]
