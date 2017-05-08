Abdul Basit out, Sohail Mahmood is Pak's new high commissioner in India

Abdul Basit may be on his way out. He will be replaced by Sohail Mahmood as the next high commissioner to India. The move comes in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The government has already cleared the appointment of Mahmood as the next high commissioner to India. Basit was appointed as the high commissioner in 2014.

Mahmood a top diplomat in Pakistan joined the foreign services in 1985. This would be his first assignment in India. A senior diplomat, he has handled high-pressure responsibilities. He has served as Islamabad's envoy to Turkey between 1991 and 1994. He has also served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Washington and New York. He worked as Pakistans Ambassador to Thailand from 2009-2013.

Pakistan does not consider an India experience as a criteria to appoint a high commissioner. In the past Pakistan has appointed several high commissioner such as Basir, Salman Bashir and Shahid Malik. None of these persons had served in India before being appointed as high commissioners.

OneIndia News