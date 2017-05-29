8 including deputy sheriff killed in Mississippi shooting

Eight people, including a deputy sheriff, were killed in a shootout in Mississippi on Sunday morning, according to police. The suspect has been taken into custody. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes in the state's rural Lincoln County. The area is about 68 miles south of Jackson, the state capital.

The sheriff's deputy was responding to a distress call when he was shot and killed by the suspect, according to media reports.

Investigators are gathering evidence at all three locations and added that charges had not yet been filed against the suspect. The spokesperson said that it would be "premature" to discuss a motive. It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

I ain't fit to live, not after what I done," Cory Godbolt told The Clarion-Ledger after his arrest. Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities. "I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home," the suspect says on the video. "Somebody called the officer, people that didn't even live at the house. That's what they do. They intervene. They cost him his life," the suspect said, apparently in reference to the slain deputy. "I'm sorry."

The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive. "My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets," he said. "Suicide by cop was my intention."

OneIndia News