6.2-magnitude earthquake injures 2 in Peru

Lima, Jun 5: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Peru on Monday, injuring at least two people and damaging at least one home, authorities said.

The quake struck east of the city of Mancora at a depth of 18 kilometers, the Peruvian Geophysical Institute said.

"Two people have been reported injured and a home has been damaged" in the northern Tumbes region, the National Civil Defense Institute said on Twitter.

Peru sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, an earthquake- prone zone spanning the Pacific. Its last major quake was in 2007, when a 7.9-magnitude quake killed 595 people.

PTI