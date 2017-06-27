57 dead in US-led air strikes on IS prison in Syria

At least 57 people were dead in US-led air strikes on Islamic State prison in eastern Syria on Tuesday.

According to War monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said 57 people have been killed in an air strike which is believed to have been carried out by the US-led coalition in an eastern Syrian town controlled by Isis.

It also said the air strike took place on Monday at dawn, hitting a building in the town of al-Mayadeen that was being used to house dissenters against IS rule.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 16:15 [IST]
