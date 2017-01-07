5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting in Florida

Florida, Jan 7: Five people were dead and eight people were injured after a shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International airport in Florida on Friday. The suspect was later taken into custody. Out of the 8, three were shot fatally.

Airport officials said that the incident was unfolding. Security officials arrived at the scene of the incident. Broward County Sheriff said that multiple people were dead and one person was in custody.

The airport tweeted the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.

The airport tweeted that all services were temporarily suspended and passengers should contact their air carrier about flight information.

President Barack Obama was briefed about the shooting, White House.

OneIndia News