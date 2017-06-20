5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes SW Japan; no tsunanmi warning

Tokyo, Jun 20: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southwestern Japan late today but there was no tsunami warning, Japanese and US authorities said.

The quake was at a depth of 51 kilometres about 15 kilometres south east of the town of Saiki, at 11:27 pm, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage according to public broadcaster NHK. The Japan Meteorological Agency did not issue a tsunami warning. Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year.

But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage. A massive undersea quake that hit in March 2011 sent a tsunami barrelling into Japan's northeast coast, leaving more than 18,000 people dead or missing, and sending three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

PTI