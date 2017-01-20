45th President of US: Massive protests greet Donald Trump before inauguration

New York, Jan 20: As Donald Trump is all set to become the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday, thousands of people took to the streets of New York and Washington to express their protest against his 'divisive politics'.

Several protesters were seen holding placards like 'Stop Trump and Pence's fascist regime' and chanting slogans against Trump, right in front of Trump Tower in New York.

"Donald Trump is uninformed about the world, unqualified to be US President. His agenda is not in interest of people, but himself," a protester told ANI.

According to estimates, some 900,000 people, both Trump backers and opponents, are expected to flood Washington for Friday's inauguration ceremony.

News reports say these protest rallies featured a line-up of politicians, activists and celebrities including Mayor Bill de Blasio and actor Alec Baldwin, who impersonates as Trump in the popular US TV show--Saturday Night Live.

"Donald Trump may control Washington, but we control our destiny as Americans," de Blasio said. "We don't fear the future. We think the future is bright, if the people's voices are heard."

A day ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the US, Trump on Thursday said he is going to unite the country as he promised the Americans to work hard and turn things around.

"We are going to unify our country and we will make America great again. We will make America great for all of our people, everybody throughout the country," Trump said.

OneIndia News