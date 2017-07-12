41 percent US adults experienced online harassment

New York, Jul 12: A new survey says a whopping 41 percent of US adults have experienced online harassment, which was 35 per cent in 2014, a survey found. The aduts have experienced offensive name-calling to stalking and sexual harassment.

The Pew Research Center says that 66 per cent of respondents have witnessed other people being harassed.

While some people's experiences could be "shrugged off" as a nuisance, some 18 per cent said they were subjected to "severe" forms of harassment.

This included physical threats, stalking and harassment over a sustained period. The vitriol of the 2016 presidential election has brought the issue to the forefront for many people.

Owing to their political views 14 per cent of respondents have been harassed online. However, Twitter and other online companies have promised to crack down on online abuse.

PTI