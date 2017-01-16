32 dead in Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Jan 16 : At least 32 people were killed on Monday when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a residential area close to the airport in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The crash involved a Boeing 747 cargo plane, which plunged into a residential area close to the airport, destroying at least 15 houses, Efe news reported.

At least eight people have also been injured and taken to hospitals in the capital, said Health Minister Talantbek Batyraliyev.

Reports suggest that four pilots are also dead. The plane crashed while it was trying to land due to poor visibility. So far the bodies of a pilot and 15 villagers have been recovered.

IANS