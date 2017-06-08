26-year-old Indian student shot at in California

An Indian student from Telangana is critical after he was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in a shop in California, US.

Mubeen Ahmed (26), who is pursuing MS from California University, was shot in a shop where he had taken up part-time work. The incident took place at 6 pm on June 4, reports Times of India.

The family was informed about the incident on June 5 by some relatives. He is said to be in critical condition.

Mubeen' parents sought help from Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and other public representatives.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan has written to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and NRI affair minister K T Rama Rao to help Mubeen's family.

In February, Mamidala Vamshi Chander Reddy from Telangana's Warangal district was allegedly shot dead at Milpitas, California by a man suspected to be a carjacker. But, the culprit responsible for the killing was arrested. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had assured all assistance to the family of the deceased.

Attacks on Indian students still continue even after US administration assured that America is a safe place for students.

OneIndia News