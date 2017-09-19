26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's party to contest 2018 Pak polls: What does this mean

The 2018 elections in Pakistan will see Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed's party contesting. The party finished third in a crucial by-poll that was held recently.

Last month, Jamaat-ud-Dawah, a front for the Lashkar-e- Taiba militant group that carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai attack, announced that it was launching the Milli Muslim League.

Sheikh Yaqoob, a JuD-backed candidate who was defeated by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kuslsoom from a parliamentary seat that fell vacant after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court, said the new front "will field candidates in every constituency of the country in next year's election."

Yaqoob wanted to contest Sunday's election from Milli Muslim League, launched just before the NA-120 by-poll, but could not do so as the Election Commission of Pakistan is yet to register it as a political party.

Yaqoob was placed in 2012 on a US Treasury sanctions list of those designated as leaders of terrorist organisations, The New York Times reported.

"We have got a very good response in NA-120. It was our first election and people have welcomed us," said Yaqoob, who contested as an independent candidate.

"We are here to stay in the political field. People want a party that talks about making Pakistan strong against its enemies - India, United States and Israel - and at the same time help them in solving their basic livelihood problems," he said.

Legitimising the terror group:

Experts say that not only does this move give this terror group legitimacy, but it was launched at a time when the political situation in Pakistan is extremely volatile.

It is also a well known fact that the boss of this outfit, Hafiz Saeed is a favourite of the ISI and Pakistan army.

MML chief Khalid, at the launch ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, outlined that the party kept Saeed in high regard, but stopped short of mentioning what role he would play. There is still no clarity on the role Saeed would play. However, experts indicate that he will play a major role and would be the centric figure once he is released.

Khalid is an old member of the JuD central leadership himself and the group's links to the LeT raise concerns of allowing terror elements access into national politics. The party's chief has announced that they have made the political party so that Pakistan is made a "real Islamic and welfare state".

The new party submitted its registration to Pakistan's Election Commission. The registration is required in order to be able to field candidates for elections. Saeed missed the launch as he is under house arrest. The MML will closely work with the JuD and the latter's network of thousands of volunteers. The party chief said that he will also also "maintain coordination with JuD and all other like-minded organisations that hold the ideology of Pakistan... we will offer them our cooperation, and accept theirs."

OneIndia News