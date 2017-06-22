24 killed in car bomb attack near a bank in Afghanistan

At least 24 people were killed and 60 others wounded in a car bomb attack outside a bank in Lashkargah, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

The bomb exploded around 12 noon local time at the entrance of New Kabul Bank in the capital of Helmand province.

It was earlier reported that some gunmen stormed the New Kabul Bank after which a gun battle between the bank's guards and gunmen ensued.

Reports say that causalities is large because a number of civilian and military government employees were present at the bank to withdraw their salaries.

Helmand province is a hub of insurgent activities as large parts of the province is controlled by insurgents. Helmland's capital Lashkargah is situated just over 550km from Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

OneIndia News