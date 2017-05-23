23-year-old man arrested over Manchester attack

Armed police on Tuesday have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the Manchester attack.

Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter,''"With regards to last night's incident at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester."

A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

However, they later claimed that the man arrested at the Arndale Centre, is not currently believed to connected to last night's attacks.

The arrest was announced just moments after Prime Minister Theresa May denounced the "appalling sickening cowardice" of the lone suicide bomber who detonated a homemade device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as thousands of young people were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Twenty-two people, including an eight-year-old girl, have been killed and 59 were injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since the 7 July bombings in 2005, in which 52 people were killed by four suicide bombers.

