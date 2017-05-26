23 dead as gunmen ambush convoy with Coptic Christians in Egypt

23 persons have died and 25 injured after gunmen opened fire on two buses and a truck carrying Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt on Friday The attack happened as the victims traveled from Beni Suef province to the Anba Samuel monastery near the southern city of Minya.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet. The provincial governor, Essam al-Bedaiwy, confirmed the preliminary death toll, reported Reuters.

The US Embassy in Cairo warned of an imminent but unspecified terrorist attack on May 24. "The Embassy is aware of a potential threat posted on a website by the Hassm Group, a known terrorist organization, suggesting some kind of unspecified action this evening," the Egypt mission said in a statement.

OneIndia News