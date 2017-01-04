2017 will be a year of massacre for Europe?

Berlin, Jan 4: It would be a bad idea to pay a visit to Europe in 2017 as the entire region is under the threat of lone wolf attacks by members of the Islamic State. intelligence agencies from across the world have been rating the threat perception very high and say that all of Europe remains extremely vulnerable to lone wolf attacks by the IS.

[Also Read: Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin suspect Amri]

Attacks at Nice and Berlin demonstrate how vulnerable Europe is to lone wolf attacks. Running a crowd over with a truck is an easy option available to IS recruits and they will try and replicate more such attacks, the intelligence agencies warn.

While the threat perception remains A-grade and extremely high, the IS too issued a warning stating that 2017 would be the year of most deadly attacks for Europe.

This is just the beginning the IS handles posted on Twitter. One person wrote on Twitter that 2017 will be the year of massacre for Europe. To add to the fears of such warnings, the Europol went on to state that the threat of the IS looms large.

Intelligence agencies say that there is no doubt that the IS would step up the attacks. The pattern that we are studying indicates that there is heavy recruitment and promotion of IS ideology on the web with a specific focus on Europe, one intelligence official says.

They will look to replicate the same pattern and stage attacks. Attacks by lone wolves would be the highest, but one must also note rule out coordinated strikes as well, the officer also noted.

OneIndia News