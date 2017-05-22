1st foreign trip to Saudi Arabia: Trump spoke like a 'statesman' on Islamic terrorism

Riyadh, May 22: US President Donald Trump, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, on Sunday made a slight diversion and instead of attacking Islam and Muslim community, spoke like a statesman and asked all the Muslim countries to fight against Islamic terrorism.

During his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump addressing a meeting in Riyadh asked Muslim countries to join hands with the US to fight against global terrorism. He also asked Muslims nations to take the lead in combating radicalization.

"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," Trump said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people, all in the name of religion--people that want to protect life and want to protect their religion. This is a battle between good and evil."

Trump alleged that Iran has been funding terror-related activities and asked the Muslim world to help isolate the country.

Trump said that Muslims should 'drive' terrorists out of their countries. "Drive them out! Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land. And drive them out of this Earth."

On Sunday, Trump addressed a gathering of leaders from 50 Muslim nations at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh.

Currently, Trump is on a hectic foreign trip schedule starting from Saudi Arabia. Thereafter, the US President will also visit Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican, and Sicily.

The Middle East, he said, had long been home to "Arabs and Christians and Jews living side by side" and that it could again be a place for "every person, no matter their faith."

