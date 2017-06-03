18 killed in triple blasts in Kabul during a funeral

At least 12 people were killed and 18 injured in three back to back blasts in in Khair Khana area of Kabul on Saturday.

The explosions took place during the funeral ceremony of Senator Ezadyar's son, said reports.

Ezadyar's son, Salim Izadyar, was killed in the mass rally in Kabul on Friday when security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

Last month, a magnetic bomb explosion took place in Khair Khana area of Kabul. There were no casualities in that incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

