Istanbul, Dec 21: A total of 14 Turkish soldiers were killed and 33 wounded today in attacks by Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria as the military backs rebels seeking to take the town of Al Bab from the extremists, the army said.

The toll, the heaviest single day loss for the Turkish army in its Syria operation that started in August, came in fighting with jihadists that included three suicide car bomb attacks, the army added in a statement quoted by Turkish media.

PTI