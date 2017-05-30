13 dead after car bomb hits ice-cream parlour in Baghdad

At least 13 persons have died after a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream parlour in Baghdad, Iraq. A large explosion in the central Karrada district rocked the Iraqi capital late Monday night.

The Islamic State terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack on civilians, where explosives were apparently detonated from inside a parked car. A bombing in the Karrada district last July killed nearly 300 people.

"ISIS terrorists tonight in Baghdad target children & families enjoying time together at an ice cream shop. We stand w/Iraq against this evil," the U.S.'s anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk posted on Twitter.

OneIndia News