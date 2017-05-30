13 dead after car bomb hits ice-cream parlour in Baghdad

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

At least 13 persons have died after a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream parlour in Baghdad, Iraq. A large explosion in the central Karrada district rocked the Iraqi capital late Monday night.

13 dead after car bomb hits ice-cream parlour in Baghdad

The Islamic State terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack on civilians, where explosives were apparently detonated from inside a parked car. A bombing in the Karrada district last July killed nearly 300 people.

"ISIS terrorists tonight in Baghdad target children & families enjoying time together at an ice cream shop. We stand w/Iraq against this evil," the U.S.'s anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk posted on Twitter.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

baghdad, car bomb, death, isis, iraq

Other articles published on May 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...