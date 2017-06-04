12 arrested in connection with London terror attack

The police in London have arrested 12 people in connection with the London Bridge attack, said reports.

Around seven persons were killed when a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday.

Three male suspects have been shot dead by police. Police believe all of those directly responsible for the attack have been killed.

The capital's Metropolitan Police said they were also responding to stabbings in Borough Market, not far from the bridge, and in Vauxhaul area, located on the south side of the city

According to reports, police raided an address in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven people in the city centre.

Prime Minister Theresa May had said that she has been following updates from police and security officials, and she could confirm that the incident in London was being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

OneIndia News