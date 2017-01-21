10 key points from President Donald Trump's speech

Washington, Jan 21: After being sworn in as the 45th President of the US, Donald Trump's Twitter handle tweeted some important quotes from his inauguration speech.

Here are the quotes from the inaugural speech that caught attention of not just common man but also experts.

Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another - but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it's going to be America First. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth - and we will bring back our dreams. We will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN! To Americans: You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. To Americans: Our courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again - and yes, together, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

