10 Indians killed in Saudi Arabia house fire

New Delhi, July 13: At least 10 Indians were killed of asphyxiation in a fire that broke out in a Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that engulfed the windowless house.

"I am aware of the fire tragedy in Najran in which we have lost 10 Indian nationals and six injured are in the hospital," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

"I have spoken to Consul General Jeddah. Najran is 900 Kms from Jeddah. Our staff is rushing by the first flight available," she said.

"Our Consul General is in touch with the Governor of Najran. He is updating me on regular basis."

Citing authorities, the Saudi Gazette reported that 11 migrant laborers died of asphyxiation in Najran on Wednesday in a fire that engulfed the windowless house they shared, authorities said.

"Firefighters put out the blaze in an old house lacking windows for ventilation. Eleven people died of asphyxiation, and six others were injured," the report quoted Najran Civil Defenve spokesman Abdullah Al-Farie as saying. Najran is a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with war-torn Yemen.

IANS