Zika virus: No need to panic, situation under control, says Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said there is no need to worry because of Zika virus as the situation is under control.

The World Health Organisation on Saturday confirmed three cases of Zika virus from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

However, the WHO did not recommend any travel or trade restriction to India based on the current information available.

According to the statement, the routine surveillance detected a laboratory-confirmed case of Zika virus disease through RT-PCR test at B J Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Rupani said the government has taken all the precautions to deal with the issue. "Three cases of Zika virus were reported in Jan-Feb. No new case of Zika virus reported after that... Situation in Gujarat is under control. There is no need to worry," he told media. "These cases came to light a long time ago and the government has taken strict actions to ensure that the virus doesn't spread," he added. Congress slams Gujarat govt over the issue Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel alleged lack of action from government side after three positive cases of Zika virus were detected in Ahmedabad. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat tweeted that he is "Worried about Zika cases emerging in Gujarat". "Matter of concern that there was no action from government side until WHO made the report public," he further in his tweet. While the state government was aware of three positive cases in January and February, the matter came in public domain only after the report was published by the WHO on its website on Saturday. How Zika virus spreads? Zika virus spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. The disease can also be transmitted from pregnant mother to baby during pregnancy or around the time of birth. Mosquitoes that spread Zika virus bite mostly during the daytime. The most common symptom of the disease are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes). Muscle pain and headache are other common symptoms. The symptoms usually start 2 to 7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Pregnant women more prone Pregnant women are more prone to zika virus disease.Zika surfaced just over a year ago in South America, and Brazil has been disproportionately affected, with thousands of babies suffering severe birth defects, including brain damage, in utero when their mothers contracted the virus. Zika virus outbreak was earlier reported in tropical Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

While coming out with the report, the WHO said it assumes significance as it describes the first cases of Zika virus infections and provides evidence on its circulation in India.

In addition to NIV and NCDC in Delhi, 25 laboratories have also been strengthened by Indian Council of Medical Research for laboratory diagnosis, while three entomological laboratories are conducting Zika virus testing on mosquito samples.

(OneIndia News with PTI inputs)