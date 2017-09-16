Zeenat Islam who was released in 2008 is new Lashkar boss in Kashmir

Following the death of Abu Ismail, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has chosen Zeenat-ul-Islam to head the outfit in Kashmir. He will be the first local face to head the outfit in Kashmir.

He hails from Sugan Zanipura in Shopian in South Kashmir. Abu Ismail, a Pakistani terrorist, was made chief of Lashkar in the Valley last month after Abu Dujana, another Pakistani terrorist and Lashkar commander was killed by the security forces.

Islam, 28 was recruited into the Lashkar in 2015. He is an expert in preparing Improvised Explosive Devices, police records show. He is one of the main accused in the Shopian attack which took place on February 23, 2017. Terrorists ambushed army patrol in Mulu Chitragam area of the district which left three soldiers and a woman dead.

He was arrested for the first time in 2008, and was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for being a member of Al-Badr. He was also in touch with different terror outfits and was working as an over ground worker for their members, arranging them food and supplies.

After his release in 2011, he initially worked with his father and got married before joining the Lashkar. He has been classified as a Grade A++ terrorist by the security forces.

