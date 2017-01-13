Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundaion moves HC against ban

The Zakir Naik Islamic Research Foundation has moved the Delhi high court challenging the ban imposed on it. In a petition, Naik's NGO, IRF has termed the ban on it as illegal. The IRF says that they were not given a hearing before the ban was imposed. The petition also claims that all relevant documents relating to funds were submitted, but the Centre decided to go ahead and impose the ban.

While adjourning the matter to January 17, the Delhi HC directed the additional solicitor general, Sanjay Jain to produce relevant records and materials. The court said that it wanted to examine records and the material that the centre considered before banning the IRF.

The Centre had last month banned IRF accusing it of receiving funds from abroad in violation of the FCRA norms. The centre also cited a few cases against the IRF which showed that it had allegedly indulged in conversion. The utterings of the July 2016 Dhaka cafe attacker where he stated that he was inspired by Naik's speeches was also cited by the Union government.

Meanwhile, the Union government is readying itself to argue the case before the tribunal. The rules state that once a ban on an organisation has been imposed it needs to be confirmed by a tribunal.