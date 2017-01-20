Zaira Wasim responds to Vijay Goel, says women in 'hijab' are beautiful and free

New Delhi, Jan 20: Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who is currently in the middle of a controversy after she met J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, responded to Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel after he made a comment on her.

Goel, had recently tweeted a photo of him looking at a painting of a woman in burkha. He tweeted saying: "The painting tells a similar story to that of Zaira Wasim." Wasim, however, responded to Goel and said: "Sir, with all due respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free."

To this, Goel replied: "You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged." Wasim then said: "Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine."

Goel then said: "I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet and interact too."

Wasim had recently issued an apology on her Facebook profile and had later deleted the post. She then issued a clarification and deleted that too. She had apologised and said that she didn't mean to offend anybody's sentiments by meeting Mufti. Many had criticised her for meeting J&K CM. However, many Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons then came out in support of Wasim.

OneIndia News