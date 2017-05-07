Youth Congress protests outside Kejriwal's residence

New Delhi, May 7: Youth Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the corruption allegations levelled against the AAP supremo by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Delhi: Youth Congress protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over Kapil Mishra's allegations, water cannons used pic.twitter.com/CgwLhV1odL — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

Demanding a CBI probe into the allegations, the outfit said Kejriwal should resign from the post of chief minister pending the investigation.

"It seems the whole of Delhi has become like a circus. The people are feeling cheated by the chief minister. These allegations have come from an ex-minister and therefore, it is a very serious issue," Amrish Ranjan Pandey, national spokesperson, Indian Youth Congress, said in a statement.

He demanded an inquiry into the allegations by the Central Bureau of Investigation and said Kejriwal should step down from the post of chief minister till the probe was concluded.

A day after being dropped from the Delhi cabinet, Mishra today alleged that he was present in person when Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a charge refuted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Mishra told reporters at Raj Ghat here that he saw Jain handing over the money to Kejriwal at the chief minister's official residence.

PTI