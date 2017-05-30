You won't survive the next winter: Army's stern message to all terrorists in Kashmir

You won't survive the winter, the Indian Army has given an ultimatum to all the terrorists roaming the Kashmir Valley. The Army has come up with a plan of wiping out each and every militant in the Valley. The estimated figure is at 200 according to Intelligence Bureau officials.

The Army carried out a successful operation in the Valley last week and killed 9 militants including Sabzar Bhat the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The offensive was launched at Tral in South Kashmir on Saturday.

The Army has decided to go on over-drive mode and wipe out the militants before the winter sets in. Carrying out operations during the winter is extremely tough due to heavy snowfall.

In a bid to wipe out the militants a huge contingent of 4,000 personnel have already been moved into the Valley. The Army has also stepped up its vigil along the border to ensure that no fresh infiltrations take place. The problem currently is on the ground, the Army says. Unless the militants wandering the streets of Kashmir are not eliminated then the problem will not be solved.

The Army says that it wants to finish this operation before the winter sets in. During the winters, militants from Pakistan too avoid infiltrating due to heavy snowfall. If the problem on the ground is sorted out before winter, then the law and order in the state could also be brought under control, the Army also feels

OneIndia News