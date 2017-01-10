You will be CM, Mulayam tells son Akhilesh

All appears to be well in the Samajwadi Party. During a meeting between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son, Akhilesh Yadav, the latter was assured that he would be the chief ministerial candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI while quoting sources said that during the meeting Mulayam urged Akhilesh to withdraw the letter from the Election Commission of India in which he had staked a claim for the party symbol. Mulayam is also said to have assured his son that he remains the head of the political set up.

On Monday, Mulayam had said that there is no rift within the SP. He also said that Akhilesh continues to be the leader of the party and would be the CM if the party was voted to power. Mulayam indicated that all was well in the party and the elections would be fought unitedly.

OneIndia News