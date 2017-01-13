You sneaky little fellow: Amarinder tells Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Jan 13: Congress state unit President Amarinder Singh on Thursday called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'sneaky little fellow.' Singh's response comes after Kejriwal had tweeted: "Today campaigned in Captain Amarinder's constituency. Huge public support. Captain will lose his own election this time."

Both the leaders have been campaigning for their respective parties in Punjab ahead of the assembly polls and have often locked horns with each other.

If you are so sure, why don't you come and fight me? You sneaky little fellow! @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/h6byJRahSm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2017

Singh had last week dared Kejriwal to contest from anywhere in Punjab stating that he (Kejriwal) would be defeated. "I dare Kejriwal to contest from anywhere in Punjab assembly seat. I will contest against him. He is a hypocrite. He wishes to become the Punjab Chief Minister in case his party wins."

Singh also took a dig at Kejriwal when Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while addressing a rally, had urged voters to vote for AAP keeping in mind Kejriwal as their CM. It was soon reported that AAP would project Kejriwal as its CM candidate. However, Kejriwal refuted those rumours and said that he would not be the Punjab CM.

Singh had reacted to the news and tweeted: "After months of beating around the bush, truth of Arvind Kejriwal and his nefarious ambitions comes out! What a sneaky little fellow!"

