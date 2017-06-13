‘You can keep dreaming about billion pounds', says Mallya post hearing

After the extradition hearing the Westminster Magistrate court in London, absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday told media to not ask 'irrelevant questions' without knowing the facts.

Before entering the court for the hearing, the former Kingfisher airlines chief had denied all allegations against him in connection with loan default case.

"You can keep dreaming about billion pounds provided you have facts to justify your questions. You do not know the facts so don't ask irrelevant questions," Mallya told media after hearing.

Mallya was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on an extradition warrant in April after India launched formal proceedings. Mallya is wanted on a number of charges including a loan default case to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

Mallya who was arrested in April was immediately released on bail after he paid a bond of 650,000 Pounds. Indian investigators have made several trips to London and handed over case papers to the prosecution. India says that Mallya is wanted in several cases and the courts have also issued several non-bailable warrants against him.

[Have not eluded any court says Mallya: Extradition hearing adjourned]

This would be a test case for India. The Extradition Treaty was signed between India and the UK in 1993. Last year Samirbhai Patel, an accused in the 2002 Gujarat riots case was extradited and this was a first in 23 years.

Tuesday's hearing would give a signal on what the thinking of the court in London will be. It is yet to be seen if the court accepts India's case prima facie. The court if convinced would want to know from India about prison conditions and also Mallya's safety in India if extradited.

OneIndia News