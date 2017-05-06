Yogi's UP govt has joined 'mission Modi', says Venkaiah Naidu

Lucknow, May 5: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state has joined the 'Mission Modi', an acronym for 'making of developing India'.

The Urban Development Minister, who held a meeting with the chief minister and senior officials, handed over release order to the tune Rs 1,263 crore for different projects in the state.

"UP lagged behind in implementing the schemes of the Centre and the reason is that the previous government did not had the intention to do so. I'm not levelling any allegation but stating a fact, people have already given them a reply," Naidu said in a joint press conference with Yogi Adityanath.

With the coming of the Yogi government, UP has joined the 'Mission Modi' and we will work towards fulfilling the promises made at election time, he said. The Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme along with other schemes of the Centre was not at all implemented by the previous government, Naidu said, adding with a 'dutiful' chief minister and a 'helpful' prime minister, the people of the state can hope for a 'beautiful' state very soon.

The release orders, handed over by the union minister, included Rs 375 crore for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Rs 442 crore for Smart City Mission and Rs 446 crore for Lucknow Metro project.

Lucknow has been given Rs 119 crore, while Rs 107 crore each has been given to Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi, Naidu said, adding that Rs two crore have been given to Meerut and Rae Bareli for sending a proposal under the smart city mission.

The Union minister said 61 cities of the state, including Ayodhya, have been included in AMRUT to work on three main components of potable water, sanitation and solid waste management.

The recommendation for Noida and Greater Noida metro rail project of 29.7 km, worth Rs 5,503 crore, will soon be okayed and there is also a proposal before the NCRTC board of Delhi- Meerut regional rapid transit system on a 90 km stretch, worth Rs 32,000 crore, Naidu said.

To a question on some banned channels telecasting visuals in Jammu and Kashmir, Naidu, who is also the Information and Broadcasting Minister, said action has to be taken by respective district magistrates.

"We have reviewed it and asked for taking strong action and will monitor it," he said. After reviewing the working of Doordarshan and AIR, Naidu said they will be promoted and their services will be expanded in Uttar Pradesh and Nepal with setting up of more FM stations and starting programmes on local regional languages.

"The chief minister has also suggested live coverage of the Assembly session by Doordarshan and to start programme on local languages like Brij, Bhojpur and Awadhi on Akashwani and Doordarshan," he said.

To a question on whether there is any move to give pension to victims of triple talaq, Naidu said the issue is not connected to pension but is a 'social problem'. "The entire society should work to find a solution to it and our stand is known and that is there should be no discrimination with anyone on religious grounds. Soon a decision will be given by the apex court, he added.

