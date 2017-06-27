Yogi’s booklet on achievement, bunch of lies, says Congress

Lucknow, June 27: The Congress on Tuesday dubbed as a "bunch of lies", a booklet released by the Uttar Pradesh government on completion of its 100 days in office, and said the ruling BJP had not taken a step forward to fulfil poll promises.

At a press conference here, UP state Congress vice president Sataydev Tripathi and spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh brought out a parallel booklet titled '100 din, 100 fareb' (100 days, 100 lies).

"There has been a four-fold increase in crime and the promises of putting all criminals behind bars now appear laughable. Roads have not been made pot-hole free by June 15.

Apart from this, the proposal to buy potato at the rate of Rs 487 per quintal too has proved to be a big flop," Tripathi said.

Congress spokesperson Singh said that despite repeated reminders by the chief minister to his ministerial colleagues and senior officials to declare their assets, more than half of them were yet to furnish the details.

The Congress also termed as farce various other claims made by the UP government like reducing fees of private schools, distribution of free laptops, 24 hours power supply, power-for-all, anti-Romeo squads, women's safety, 'Gaupalak Yojana', rural employment, anti-land mafia task force, cleaning of river Gomti and an anti-corruption task force.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had released at a press conference a booklet "100 din vishwas ke" on his government's performance since he assumed office on March 19.

Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the tasks his government undertook in its first 100 days in office.

The BJP government had assumed office on March 19 after bagging a massive 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies.

PTI