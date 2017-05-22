Yogi will help Karnataka BJP realise "Mission 150" in assembly polls

In a bid to realise its 'Mission 150' dream in the Karnataka legislative assembly elections next year, the BJP has decided to rope in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the star campaigner for the party, the BJP plans to go the extra mile and in order to do so, it has requested that Yogi be part of the campaign.

The BJP in Karnataka which suffered a setback in the recently held by-elections at Gundlupet and Nanjangud has also been mired in controversy thanks to infighting. The BJP wants to turn a new chapter and push the final tally in the 2018 assembly elections to 150.

While Modi will continue to be the star attraction for the BJP, the party feels that roping in Yogi would help them go the extra mile. This would also be a surprise element which would help bring in more votes, the party feels. A final decision on this is awaited, but state leaders feel that the national leadership would not be averse to the idea.

OneIndia News