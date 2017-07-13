Yogi says no to 'show-off' culture, bans AC, red carpet during field trips

Lucknow, July 13: Henceforth no AC, air-cooler, red carpet, saffron towel and sofa will be seen during field visits of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, going by a specific order issued by his office.

The Chief Minister's Office has said that Yogi is "extremely unhappy" over the extravagant arrangements that are made for his visits to homes of martyrs and wants to put an immediate end to this "show-off".

His office has issued an order to this effect to all administrative and police chiefs of districts and other top officials in the state.

"The chief minister has given clear orders that no special arrangements be made during his visits and any show-off or inconvenience to common people should be avoided," an official said.

During his recent visits to Deoria and Gorakhpur for meeting families of martyred jawans, the administration put up sofas, red carpets and ACs at their residences as a temporary measure.

The chief minister has expressed unhappiness over this and wants no repeat of it, the official said citing CMO's order of 10 July.

OneIndia News