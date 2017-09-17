In Yogi's UP, 400 encounters to bring down crime rate

Taking an aggressive approach against crime control, the Yogi Adityanath administration in Uttar Pradesh has carried out over 400 encounters in the past 6 months.

15 criminals have been killed in these encounters, statistics reveal. The National Security Act had been invoked against 54 accused while properties of 69 gangsters have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters And Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

In these operations 1,106 people have been arrested while 84 were injured. Each of these encounters were followed by a magisterial inquiry and the National Human Rights Commission was informed about the same.

OneIndia News