Yogi’s mantra: Wield a broom to keep UP clean

Lucknow, May 6: Since the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of the state's administration in March, he has never shied away from setting examples for others to follow on his footsteps.

On Saturday, the CM was seen wielding a broom during the Swachhta Abhiyan (Cleanliness drive) at Lucknow's Balu Adda Malin Basti. It is not often that we see heads of states holding a broom and sweeping dirt from a road.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who wants to introduce 'clean habits' among the residents, has been stressing on the need to make UP one of the cleanest states in the country.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old priest-turned-politician caught several eyeballs as he cleaned a road in Lucknow, along with a few of his colleagues. Earlier, we have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi wielding a broom as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is PM Modi's pet project to create cleanliness across the country.

Immediately after taking oath as the UP CM, Adityanath banned chewing of paan, gutka and tobacco in all government offices and educational institutions of the state. The measure was taken to keep school, college and office premises free from rust-coloured stains of paan or betel leaf.

