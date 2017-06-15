Yogi pokes fun at Lalu-Nitish's ‘mismatched marriage', quotes from Rahim's couplet

Quoting from a couplet by famous 17th century poet Rahim, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a jibe at the alliance between Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

The couplet speaks of how two individuals of opposite nature cannot dwell togeteher. It takes the example of how harm may come to a banana plant if it stays close to a tree with thorns, as swaying of one will damage the other.

"Jab mai Nitish ji aur Lalu ji ki jodi dekhta hoon toh mujhe lagta hai 'keh Rahim kaise nibhey,Ber Ker ka sang' (Whenever I see the alliance of Lalu and Nitish it reminds me of Rahim couplet)," Adityanath said at a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga.

"Prakriti iss be-mel shadi ko bardaasht karne wali nahi, Bihar mein ek safaai abhiyan chalne wala hai (Nature will not tolerate this mismatched marriage, there will be a cleanliness drive in Bihar soon)," he added.

He also slammed Nitish for his silence over the triple talaq matter and questioned the dual standards of 'secular parties'.

"Silence of some secular leaders on triple talaq shows the difference between their words and actions," he said.

The following is the couplet that the UP Chief Minister is referring to:

"Kahu rahim kaise nibhai, ber ker ko sang

Ve dolat ras aapne, unke faatat ang"

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has already taken a dig at Adityanath asking him not to come empty handed. He asked him to implement the liquor ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies in UP.

OneIndia News